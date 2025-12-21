Nora Fatehi INVOLVED in car accident after drunk driver…, sustains minor injury

Nora Fatehi was recently involved in a car accident, because of which she sustained minor injuries. Read ahead to know more about it.

Actor and performer Nora Fatehi suffered a minor injury after being involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon on Link Road in suburban Amboli, police officials confirmed. The incident happened while she was on her way to attend the Sunburn music festival, where she was scheduled to make an appearance. According to the police, the accident took place when another car allegedly crashed into the vehicle in which Nora was travelling. The driver of the other car, identified as Vinay Sakpal, 27, has been arrested. Officials suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Insider reveals details about incident

As per ToI, an insider close to the development shared details about what happened. The source said, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car.” The source also added that crash caused concern among her team, who acted quickly after the incident

Following the accident, Nora was immediately taken to the nearest hospital for medical checks. Doctors conducted a CT scan to make sure there was no internal bleeding or serious head injury. While early reports suggested that her injuries were minor, the insider later confirmed that she did suffer a slight concussion due to the impact of the crash. Despite this, doctors said her condition was stable, and she was discharged after the medical evaluation.

Nora Fatehi’s commitment to work

What stood out after the incident was Nora’s strong commitment to her work. Even though doctors advised her to rest, she insisted on going ahead with her professional schedule. The source shared that Nora insisted on returning to work and did not want to cancel her appearance. Later that evening, she attended Sunburn 2025 in South Mumbai, where she appeared alongside David Guetta, as originally planned.

Nora Fatehi’s work schedule

On the work front, Nora has been having a busy and successful year. The accident happened shortly after she made her US television debut on The Jimmy Fallon Show. On the show, she performed her song What Do I Know? Just a Girl with Jamaican singer Shenseea, marking a major moment in her international career.

In terms of acting projects, Nora has several films lined up. She will be seen in the South Indian horror film Kanchana 4 and the action drama KD: The Devil. Earlier this year, she appeared in Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa, and the web series The Royals, where she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. Despite the accident, Nora continues to move forward with determination and professionalism.

