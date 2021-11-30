It is wedding season and we know that desis can really splurge on band, bajaa and baaraat. A wedding in Delhi is making the headlines for its star-studded line-up. We had Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon performing there on their hit songs. Singer AP Dhillion of Brown Munde fame was also there. People cannot get over the videos. Nora Fatehi looks smashing as she performs on Dilbar Dilbar in a silver costume. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh did his Gully Boy rap for the audience. Kiara Advani danced on the lovely song Raataan Lambiyaan from Shershaah. Also Read - India's Best Dancer 3: Nora Fatehi's sizzling HOT belly dance leaves Terence Lewis starstruck; Geeta Kapur teases 'Arre mooh toh band karo uncle' [VIDEO]

Ranveer Singh also did a dance on the song, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. We can see him playing the drums in the most energetic manner. He is looking handsome in a red kurta.

We can see that the crowds had a swell time. Ranveer Singh is one of the best entertainers and sought after by Indian families for wedding festivities. Nora Fatehi is now hugely popular with audiences all over. She is one of the emerging stars of the industry. Even Kriti Sanon has many hit songs in her kitty. Let us how you liked these videos of the star studded wedding.