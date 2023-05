Nigerian singer Rema is in India. He performed in Mumbai before a screaming crowd. Indian celebs like , Zara Khan and Zanai Bhosle were present for the concert amongst celebs. Actor and musician were there at the Mumbai airport to welcome him. His song Calm Down is a global hit. Nora Fatehi went on stage with him and made him do some of the moves of Naach Meri Rani. Well, the desi crowd loves Nora Fatehi but this time, many felt she should have let Rema have the stage. Rema had the crowd grooving with his songs. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Nikki Tamboli and other celebs let down by lazy styling

Here is the video of Nora Fatehi dancing with Rema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Many netizens are not happy seeing Nora Fatehi with him on stage. They felt it was not necessary. They felt the choreographer, dancer, actress and singer is kind of overdoing it. Take a look at some of the comments... Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat REACTS to his broken bond with Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale

Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez receives letter from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Easter; calls her 'My Baby my Bomma'

Some of the reactions are quite severe. Nora Fatehi performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. She had unfurled the flag of India at the event. Over the years, the actress has been very appreciative of how much love India has showered on her.

Nora Fatehi is a Moroccan who was brought up in Canada. The actress moved to India years back. From being a model on the Kingfisher calendar to being a part of Bigg Boss, she took up whatever work she got. Nora Fatehi was also a part of Prabhas' Baahubali where she did the Manohari dance. Nora Fatehi became a sensation after Dilbar. The actress followed up on the blockbuster song with a number of super successful music videos. Nora Fatehi has also gone as a judge on many dance reality shows. She was seen on Dance Deewane and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The year 2022 was a mixed one for her with the whole Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. It was said that the conman had given a lot of gifts to these two actresses. Nora Fatehi and also got into some controversy because of this. She was also linked with some days back. A wild story spread of them being close in Dubai.