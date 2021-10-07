has carved her niche in the industry with her impeccable dancing skills. She has come a long way ever since she made her Bollywood debut in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. While success didn’t knock on her door overnight, she gained massive popularity when starred in several dance numbers. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan cries inconsolably after meeting dad Shah Rukh Khan in NCB custody; Shamita Shetty's mom wants Salman Khan to take strict action against age-shaming

She rose to fame with her superhit dance number Dilbar that features in the 2018 film Satyamev Jayate. The recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release Sirf Tum, which featured , proved to be a turning point in Nora's career, commencing a streak of chartbusters and successful hits. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora laughs uncontrollably as netizens troll Terence Lewis with Nora Fatehi

The Moroccan beauty has also been quite vocal about her struggling phase in life and keeps sharing anecdotes from her hustling life. She recently opened up about working as a waitress at the age of 16 and continued to hustle till she was 18. The Canadian-born actress also spoke about the cultural mentality back in her country where being skinny is not liked by the people. Also Read - Pushpa Part 1: Did Nora Fatehi leave makers in a tizzy by asking a WHOPPING amount to do an item number in Allu Arjun's film?

Nora recently appeared on the food show Star Vs Food Season 2 and shared that back in the country, people love thick and curvy women. “Being skinny is not much liked. That’s a cultural mentality and that’s why we are constantly eating” she said.

She also recalled how difficult it was to have the right communication skills, personality, good memory and pace to pick up the work while she was working as a waitress.

Speaking about the challenges of the profession, Nora said, "It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations."

Born and brought up in a Moroccan household living in Canada, she then moved to Saudi Arabia before entering Bollywood, Nora shared how she eventually learnt Hindi.

Nora said, "I did learn how to read and write Arabic when I was younger...in Canada, like on Sunday schools. But then when I was a teenager I moved to Saudi Arabia for two years, and people there didn't understand our language 'Darija', so I had to learn their language Arabic which was really hard for me at that time, but I learnt it."

She added, "I didn't know Hindi at all. But all my friends knew Hindi because they watched Bollywood films and they picked it up from films but when I came, I think what happened was I was more scared and traumatised because I knew I had a small amount of time to learn...I needed to learn fast. I think that's what was more difficult but to learn it was not hard as I really enjoyed learning it, and I was hungry to learn and to be able to speak with people and I wanted to impress people."

With respect to work, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. She will be next seen shaking a leg to a special dance number for John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2.

(With IANS Inputs)