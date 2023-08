Nora Fatehi recently expressed her thoughts on her career and the film industry's casting decisions in a candid interview with the media. She firmly believes that her dance prowess isn't the reason she hasn't been cast in lead roles. Instead, she pointed out that the industry tends to limit its choices by continuously casting the same few actresses in their films. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi to Disha Patani: Stars who rejected Allu Arjun, Rashmika's Pushpa

Nora made her acting debut in 2020 with Street Dancer 3D but is most renowned for her electrifying dance performances in hit songs like O Saki Saki from Batla House and Manike from Thank God, among others.

Without mentioning names, Nora hinted that she hasn't landed a leading role because filmmakers often stick to familiar faces and don't explore new talent. She emphasized that only a handful of actresses dominate the industry, and filmmakers seem reluctant to look beyond them.

"I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the b**** to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for," Nora told News18.

Nora emphasized the intense competition in the industry, with only a limited number of films being produced each year. Filmmakers tend to stick with the familiar faces they know and don't always consider new talent. Nora highlighted the need to break into this limited circle of actresses, proving her abilities in acting, presence, language skills, and overall aura.

She further added, "Today the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes what happens with filmmakers is they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films, and they’re going in rotation, and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four, they won’t think beyond that."