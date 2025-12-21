Nora Fatehi recalls her horrific accident after being flung…: ‘A drunk person…’

Nora Fatehi recently opened up about the horrific accident she came across on Saturday. Here is what she said in a statement.

Nora Fatehi has opened up about the accident she came across in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Despite suffering from several injuries, she proceeded with her scheduled stage appearance at a concert, which was headlined by DJ David Guetta, later the same day. Hours after the mishap, the actress talked about the incident through Instagram stories, describing the crash and urging her followers not to drive her influence. As per reports, police have confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused of ramming into her vehicle. As per Nora, the crash happened because another car, allegedly driven by a drunk motorist, hit her vehicle with significant force. She stated that she flung across the seat and got hurt on her head.

Nora said, “Hey guys, I’m just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window. I’m alive and I’m well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I’m okay. I’m grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.”

Mumbai police confirmed that Nora Fatehi was taken to the hospital, where doctors found her stable and treated her for minor injuries. Officers booked the accused driver under provisions related to rash and drunk driving. He placed gun custody pending further investigation. The Mumbai police said, “She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody.”

Speaking further on Instagram, Nora said, “In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around… You should not drink and drive. It’s 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation.”

She continued, “I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm’s way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I’m okay. I’m going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive. “I’m not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I’m slightly still traumatized.”

“I don’t let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don’t drink and drive,” she added.

Mumbai police confirmed, “There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. I’m grateful that I’m okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash behind right in front of my eyes, and I don’t wish that upon anybody.” Police said that the investigation is underway.

