Nora Fatehi is a self-made woman; she was initially laughed at, judged, and mocked, but she is now called a game changer and is going places with her talent. In her latest interview, Nora Fatehi talks about the dark side of Bollywood that we have witnessed in many films, including Heroine, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Now Nora reveals that she was asked many times by her PRs in Bollywood that she should date any big actor to be seen and how that will be helpful in her career. But Nora is proud of her accomplishment, which is not because of any other hero but herself. There are many netizens who think that she is taking an indirect dig at the actresses who are dating biggies and saying that the relationships in Bollywood are only for fame and publicity.

Watch the video of Nora Fatehi spilling the beans on the dark side of Bollywood, which will make you question the authenticity of the relationships in this industry.

In an interview she spoke about many dark truths in Bollywood and on of it how she was asked to date big actors for PR, "I would say another thing that I was constantly told told to date specific people, date for the PR, this actor and that actor and I never listened to any of those shits, am so glad because now I make the rules, I work on my on terms, and my success is not because of any other actor next to me, or any other hero, but it's on my own.".

Nora's name was also mentioned in the case of Sukesh Chandrasekar the conman, who alleged that he dated Jacqueline Fernandez and claimed that Nora used to instigate him to leave Jacqueline and date her, but he never accepted her proposal. Sukesh even claimed that he gifted a super expensive and luxurious car to Nora which she happily accepted. Nora clarified that she never indulged in any agreements with Sukesh, and she is just being dragged into the case.