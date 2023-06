Nora Fatehi has come a long way in her journey, and despite landing into controversy, she held her head high. Today, Nora has become a sensation, and people love to watch her in movies, but there was a time when she was struggling to be relevant and was advised to be the next . In her latest interview, Nora spoke her heart out and recalls being advised to become the next Katrina Kaif. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, she said, "I came at a time when Katrina Kaif was taking over, and we don’t look that different". Adding further, she said, "So, I wasn’t insecure about looking like an outsider. I’m not Caucasian; I’m not a white girl. At the end of the day, I’m a North African Moroccan woman, and a lot of Moroccan girls look Indian, and a lot of Indian girls look Moroccan. We share a lot of genetics." Also Read - Nora Fatehi gets candid on getting panic calls from producers, says, 'I am a b**ch some times'

Nora has managed to make her own identity and hasn't given up. She further said, "The penny dropped for me when so many people were like, ‘You want to be like the next Katrina Kaif, or you want to be like the next big star here, here’s what you need to do. You need to do films as a lead, don’t overexpose yourself, don’t let anyone see you much. Then, after that, you need a film that really works and then you’ll be a heroine. Then, everything will be easy for you. The brands will come, the deals will come, the big heroes will come, etc, etc. Then if you want to do a song here and there, it’s fine, or if you want to do a TV show, it’s fine. But that’s later’." Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Palak Tiwari flop royally on the fashion charts

Nora Fatehi is on top of the game now, while till now she hasn't managed to become the lead heroine of the film as that is her aim. In one of her old interviews, Nora Fatehi had confessed that she wants a big career as a lead heroine who is also a good dancer, as she is from being a background dancer to here, and had even admitted that Shahid Kapoor is her inspiration. Today, Nora Fatehi has become the saving grace for any bad film, and herself had said in her interaction that producers give her panic calls to do a dance number so that the film can be saved from being doomed. Nora was recently involved in a controversy related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but reportedly she has come out clean.