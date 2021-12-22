Nora Fatehi's car met with an accident after her driver hit an autorickshaw; Read EXCLUSIVE deets

This was very tragic! . 's car met with an accident last evening while she was at the song (Dance Meri Rani) launch event of her with Guru Randhawa. The dancer/actress was busy with her song launch while her car met with an accident and his driver hit an auto driver. A close source to BollywoodLife reals, " The accident happened around 7 or 7.30 in the evening. Nora was luckily not in the car. His driver hit an auto driver during an accident. Later he was pulled off by his collar by the onlookers on the road here to compensate The driver couldn't do much as he was extremely guilty and scared with the accident, He was made to wait till half an hour and later he gave the auto driver around 1000 rupees to get relived. Though nothing happened to both the drives. But the vehicles were definitely damaged. Also Read - Nora Fatehi stressed out due to ED hassles involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Actress' latest pics with Guru Randhawa make us wonder why she's looking so low

The source further adds, " Nora's car too got damaged, while her driver had to compensate for the damage that he made to an autorickshaw."

Nora Fatehi's killer moves on Dance Meri Rani song is leaving her fans grooves and he cannot be more thankful for all the love that she received, " "I'm grateful to all the love people across the world showered on 'Nach Meri Rani' and I felt responsible to my audience to take 'Dance Meri Rani' to one step higher, and hence, we have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song an audio as well as a visual treat."

Guru Randhawa at the launch was all praise for Nora, " “With ‘Dance Meri Rani’ we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It’s a foot tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour.”