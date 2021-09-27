The stunning Nora Fatehi has been making headlines and how. The actress-dancer is being sought after by all big filmmakers for special songs and dances in their movies. Nora Fatehi was also seen in a role in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The young lady was the showstopper for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's latest collection, which has been captured in a special film. For the ramp walk, Nora Fatehi wore a white bralette with a skirt that had a slit. Describing the film, the designers wrote on social media, "‘Into the Light’ has finally conjured a long brewing fantasy. For the past year, Abu Sandeep have been captivated by the possibility of creating a film that goes far beyond fashion. Much before ‘Into the Light’ manifested as reality, Sandeep had written to Joseph about the idea, knowing well in his heart that only they can bring this hypnotizing dream to fruition." Also Read - Dishul Wedding: From a shimmery saree gown similar to Anushka Sharma's to rocking the traditional red in a Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation - here's Disha Parmar's complete style file

They also shared a picture of a cake-cutting ceremony after Nora Fatehi finished her filming. We can see her in the costume.

While Nora Fatehi is termed as the Kim Kardashian of India, this look did not impress anyone. A user commented, "Corona ke baad sabse jyada Gareebi inhi logon pe aayi hai," while another one wrote, "Itna deep open phnna zaruri tha kya." Someone felt she was cutting her b'day cake and asked her to wear better stuff on the special occasion. A user wrote, "Kya fayda itne pese kmaane ka... Dhang ke kapde bhi na pehan skte," while another one wondered what is wrong with her dressing sense since a few days. He/she wrote, "Ye Nora Ko kya hua Pta nhi pichle kuch dino se kapde kuch jada hi chote phne rhi hai."