Thank God is coming this Diwali, and Manike featuring Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra is already a rage. The song, which has been originally sung by Yohani, a Sri Lankan is a chartbuster in the Indian subcontinent. In fact, Yohani made an appearance on shows like The Big Picture and Bigg Boss too. The new version of the song that also has voices of Tanishk Bagchi is filmed on Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra. Nora Fatehi has unleashed her sensuous side for the video. In fact, the chemistry of Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi is on fire. As we know, Koreans make a lot of reaction videos to Indian content.

We chanced upon this video and it is quite funny. One can see that the YouTuber is quite smitten by the hot and graceful moves of Nora Fatehi. Clearly, a die-hard fan he says it is a wish to have a girlfriend like her. The video is cute and funny at the same time. Take a look....



Nora Fatehi is the most sought actress when it comes to special dance numbers in movies. Songs like Garmi, Saki Saki, Kamariya are cult hits mainly because of her dancing prowess. She has become a fave on dance reality shows too. Nora Fatehi's fandom is global and growing by the day.

In the past, Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi were seen together in the song, Zindagani from Marjavaan. This is their second project together. Manike became the most trending son on its release day on YouTube.