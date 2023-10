Nora Fatehi is a sensation when it comes to music videos. She has delivered some of the most stunning and chart-topping songs that have not only broken records but also set new standards in the entertainment industry. Here are some of the songs of Nora Fatehi that still make us groove: Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: Top 10 Bollywood hotties with sexy backs

Naah

This song by Harrdy Sandhu, released in 2018, was a storm on the internet. Nora Fatehi’s moves in this video were a revelation for all those who saw her for the first time. She danced flawlessly in heels, something that was never done before by anyone in the industry. The song has over 601 million views on Youtube. Also Read - Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Top 10 Bollywood actresses sizzle in bodycon dresses

Pachtaoge

This song by Arijit Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora, is a hauntingly beautiful melody that evokes intense emotions. Nora’s acting skills in this video make you feel like you’re living their story and leave a lasting impact. The song has over 636 million views on Youtube. Also Read - Nora Fatehi opens up on why she is not getting lead roles, takes a dig at Bollywood filmmakers' bias

Trending Now

Nach Meri Rani

This song by Guru Randhawa, released in 2020, shows how a robot transforms into a human form of Nora Fatehi, giving us moves that everyone wanted to copy. Nora Fatehi was seen in two different looks that captured our attention and imagination. The song has almost 686 million views on Youtube.

O Saki Saki

This blockbuster song from Batla House showcased Nora’s creative abilities in the best way possible. This song made her famous in the entertainment world and earned her a loyal fanbase. Her moves in this song are unmatched and we can say with confidence that nobody could have done it better than her. This song has a whopping 730 million views on Youtube.

Dilbar

This song needs no introduction. This superhit song from Satyamev Jayate, released in 2018, went off the charts and scored a massive 1.2 billion views! Nora Fatehi became one of the actresses to watch out for with this song. Her dance in this song is so effortless and mesmerizing that it still gives us goosebumps.

Nora Fatehi is not just a music video star, but also an upcoming actress with some exciting projects lined up. She will make her Telugu debut in Varun Tej’s Matka, which promises to be a milestone in her career. She will also pair up with Vidyut Jamwal in the action-packed sports film Crakk, which has fans eagerly waiting for their dynamic chemistry. Moreover, she will shine in two more projects that are currently in the works: Remo Dsouza’s Be Happy, where she will share the screen with Abhishek Bachchan, and Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express, where she will play diverse roles that showcase her versatility. Nora Fatehi’s star is rising and her upcoming ventures are sure to be spectacular.