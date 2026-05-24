Not Aditya Chopra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, THIS Bollywood director is RICHEST, his net worth is...

This director has emerged as Bollywood's richest filmmaker with a reported net worth of 1,880 crore, surpassing several top directors on the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

While Shah Rukh Khan continues to be the richest actor and Juhi Chawla the richest actress in India, it’s Karan Johar who holds the title of the wealthiest filmmaker in Bollywood. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday, Karan Johar’s net worth stands at an impressive ₹1,880 crore. This puts him well ahead of several other big names in the industry like SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Aditya Chopra, who did not make it to the list.

Karan Johar is the richest Bollywood director?

In the overall list for the top five richest Bollywood personalities, Karan Johar gets the fourth slot. Shah Rukh Khan sits at the top, after that Juhi Chawla, who is second. Hrithik Roshan lands in third place, the veteran star Amitabh Bachchan wraps up the top five at the fifth position.

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with...

Karan Johar , son of the late legendary producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Over the years he has built a formidable empire through his banner Dharma Productions, and yeah it’s kind of a big deal. If you look at some of his most successful films, both as director and producer, you’ll see Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shershaah, and the recent hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar's net worth

His latest production, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, released last year. Johar’s wealth primarily comes from Dharma Productions, in which he sold a majority stake last year to businessman Aadar Poonawalla. Apart from films, he has smartly diversified his portfolio. He owns stakes in the jewellery brand Tyaani, runs the popular Mumbai restaurant Neuma, and has invested in a tech startup.

At 53, Karan Johar has successfully transformed himself from a celebrated director into one of the most powerful and wealthy figures in Indian entertainment.

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