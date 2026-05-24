google-preferred
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Not Aditya Chopra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, THIS Bollywood director is RICHEST, his net worth is...

Not Aditya Chopra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, THIS Bollywood director is RICHEST, his net worth is...

This director has emerged as Bollywood's richest filmmaker with a reported net worth of 1,880 crore, surpassing several top directors on the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 24, 2026 9:49 AM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

While Shah Rukh Khan continues to be the richest actor and Juhi Chawla the richest actress in India, it’s Karan Johar who holds the title of the wealthiest filmmaker in Bollywood. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday, Karan Johar’s net worth stands at an impressive ₹1,880 crore. This puts him well ahead of several other big names in the industry like SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Aditya Chopra, who did not make it to the list.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ammy Virk and other Indian celebs who will take over French Riviera this year

Karan Johar is the richest Bollywood director?

In the overall list for the top five richest Bollywood personalities, Karan Johar gets the fourth slot. Shah Rukh Khan sits at the top, after that Juhi Chawla, who is second. Hrithik Roshan lands in third place, the veteran star Amitabh Bachchan wraps up the top five at the fifth position.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Cannes 2026: Park Chan-wook LEADS jury, Alia Bhatt STORMS red carpet; everything to know about the prestigious festival

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with...

Karan Johar , son of the late legendary producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Over the years he has built a formidable empire through his banner Dharma Productions, and yeah it’s kind of a big deal. If you look at some of his most successful films, both as director and producer, you’ll see Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shershaah, and the recent hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Vijay Varma outshines Karan Johar in fashion game? Fans call former 'MET ka King'

Karan Johar's net worth

His latest production, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, released last year. Johar’s wealth primarily comes from Dharma Productions, in which he sold a majority stake last year to businessman Aadar Poonawalla. Apart from films, he has smartly diversified his portfolio. He owns stakes in the jewellery brand Tyaani, runs the popular Mumbai restaurant Neuma, and has invested in a tech startup.

At 53, Karan Johar has successfully transformed himself from a celebrated director into one of the most powerful and wealthy figures in Indian entertainment.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 3: Lakshya-Ananya’s romantic drama holds STEADY amid tough competition at theatres