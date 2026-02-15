Not Akshaye Khanna but THIS superstar was the FIRST choice for Rehman Dakait’s role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar; actor REVEALS…

Akshaye Khanna won hearts with his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. However, rumours are going viral that the role was first offered to a South superstar. Read on to know the truth.

Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar has been in the discussion ever since it was released in theaters. The film got a good response from the audience. Actor Akshaye Khanna impressed the audience with his dangerous character Rehman Dacait. His performance was so powerful that he became an internet sensation overnight. Meanwhile, rumours were going viral on social media and film circles that the role was first offered to a South superstar.

Who was the first choice of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar?

The South superstar was none other than Nagarjuna. Now Nagarjuna himself has broken his silence on these rumors. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he clarified that he was never offered the role. Nagarjuna said, “Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was... Dhurandhar is a superb film... Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific... Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster.”

What did Nagarjuna say about his upcoming project?

During the same interaction, Nagarjuna also spoke about the changing tastes of the audience. He is currently working on his 100th film. Regarding this particular film, he said that he does not want to do anything in a hurry.“We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special. After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling.” According to him, now it is not just the big stars, but the strong story and brilliant direction that decides the success of a film.

Talking about Nagarjuna's Bollywood career, he was last seen in the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva in the year 2022. In this film, he played the role of Anish Shetty, who was the holder of the Nandi weapon. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Will Akshaye Khanna be back in Dhurandhar?

On the other hand, there is good news for the fans of Akshaye Khanna. According to reports, he might once again return to the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to Dhurandhar in flashbacks. The film is expected to release on March 19.

