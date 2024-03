It’s very rare you see this guy smile and when he does, he indeed takes your heart away. And the boy in question is Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s nonsmiling face often leaves netizens wondering why he doesn't like to smile, but the answer is he loves to smile but very rarely. This videoing the superstar son is going viral where you can see him smiling and schooling along with Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Shanaya is Suhana Khan’s BFF and it looks like she also shares a good bond with Aryan Khan, unlike Ananya Panday. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and ladylove Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora attend Farah Khan's welcome dinner for Ed Sheeran [View Pics]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

This viral video is from the final World Cup match where you can see Aryan and Shanaya bonding very well and the smile that he has on his face is indeed charming and how. Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan's working style is NOT like his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Unseen video of Aryan smiling at cricket finale match of IND vs AUST#AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/bvj64ykNLl — Shruti? (@Shruthiey) March 16, 2024

Well, Ananya too claims to have a good rapport with Aryan, but they have never been very cordial with each other in public. There were many times when Aryan ignored Ananya’s presence and this left many wondering what was wrong between the two. It is claimed that ever since Ananya spoke about having a crush on Aryan Khan on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan he started maintaining his distance from her. But that’s history. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates his Best Actor award to son Aryan Khan; with a ‘Baap’ dialogue and its unmissable [Watch]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya and Aryan will be seen professionally collaborating with Stardom. It is reported that she has a cameo in his web series and it is going to be an interesting one. Aryan Khan is right now directing his web series which he will make his debut as a director and fans are eagerly waiting to see the show.

Coming back to Aryan and Shanaya’s this viral video it shows that they both quite like each other’s company.