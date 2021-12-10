Yes, you read that right! was the first choice for in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, things didn't materialise due to the untimely demise of the actor. Also Read - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 1 early prediction: Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer poised for a Tadap-level opening

Sushant Singh Rajput! No matter what you are still dearly missed. Till date your beloved fans and friends miss you immensely and of them is Abhishek Kapoor is lovingly known as . The filmmaker was extremely close to Sushant Singh Rajput and he was the one who gave him his first break in Bollywood with and their last film together was . Also Read - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor proudly headline Bollywood's most progressive mainstream entertainer on the LGBTQ+ community

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been released in theatres and there is a surprise for Sushant's fans. In the opening disclaimer Abhishek Kapoor gave a tribute to his late friend actor. A slate before starting of the film displays Sushant's picture with the text ' In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput' The birth and death date of the actor along with ' Stay Interstellar' was mentioned and that will definitely leave you emotional. Also Read - 3 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him an ‘EXTRAORDINARY SOUL’

On the completion of three years of Kedarnath , Gattu opened down an emotional note on the memory of Sushant. He took to is Instagram and wrote, " It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T. Amidst all the gratitude and love, I cant help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world.".

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on Juen14, 2020. There has been investigation going on till now around the truth behind his death.