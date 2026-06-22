Not Diljit Dosanjh, Virat Kohli reveals THIS Punjabi singer's song is part of his pre-match ritual: 'I feel bit of similarity'

At a recent event in New Delhi, Virat Kohli revealed why Karan Aujla's hit song Winning Speech has become a key part of his pre-match routine. The cricket star shared the emotional connection he feels with the track, saying its story reminds him of his own journey and personal struggles.

Virat Kohli has always emphasised the importance of mindset and mental preparation before stepping onto the cricket field. But at a recent event in New Delhi, the former India captain gave fans a rare and personal glimpse into the music that helps him get into that zone. During a special interaction, Virat joined Punjabi singer Karan Aujla on stage while the artist performed his popular track Winning Speech. The moment quickly went viral, with videos and photos of the two icons dancing and enjoying the performance spreading across social media.

Virat's admiration for Karan Aujla

Later in the evening, Kohli opened up about his long-standing admiration for Aujla. He praised the singer for staying authentic and sharing his real-life experiences through his songs. According to The Indian Express, Virat said it is Aujla’s ability to tell his own story honestly that makes his music stand out.

Winning Speech inspires Virat Kohli before match

But one song in particular holds a deeply emotional place for him. Virat revealed that Winning Speech resonates with him on a personal level.

What did Virat Kohli say about Winning Speech song?

He said, "It explains the journey he has been through, and I have felt a bit of similarity in it with my journey as well. I also lost my dad when I was pretty young. So, that song is quite special for me. I have heard it often before going to play matches."

Kohli said the track reminds him of the struggles and sacrifices that shaped his own way, so it feels like way more than just a favourite song. He tends to listen to it before matches, like in his pre-game routine, kinda as a little ritual before stepping out.

Who is Karan Aujla?

Karan Aujla, born Jaskaran Singh Aujla, is one of the biggest names in Punjabi music today. The singer-rapper started writing songs after losing both his parents pretty early, like at a young age. He is known for mixing Punjabi folk with hip hop and R&B, sort of like a smooth mashup, and he’s delivered a bunch of hits such as Admirin’ You, Softly, Girlfriend, and Tauba Tauba. And yeah, he also has a massive global fanbase.

That heartfelt conversation between Virat and Karan Aujla has really hit home with fans because it shows in a beautiful way how sport and music can be connected, even if they look different at first glance.

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