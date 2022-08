Sussanne Khan is right now in the happiest phase of her life. She has found love in Arslan Goni and doesn't shy to share it with the world. The lovebirds often leave their fans swooning with their lovey-dovey pictures. While Sussanne who is a mother of Hrithik Roshan's kids also shared a great bond with the actor despite their separation and they are the classiest example of modern parenting. While now BollywoodLife has learnt that Sussanne is all set to take the next step in her relationship. In fact, Sussanne Khan stood in strong support of Hrithik during his legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan shows off his amazing dance moves on the song Na Ja; video goes VIRAL [Watch]

A close source to us reveals," Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given a serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi". Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer to be out on THIS date; fans can't keep calm [View Tweets]

The source further adds," While there was a buzz that Hrithik Roshan is planning that he will get married to ladylove , the couple hasn't yet decided if they want to take the plunge. But this is for sure that Sussanne who is buddies with both Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they are only deciding when". We also got in touch with Sussanne to comment about the same, but she remained unable to comment.