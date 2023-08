Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan’s new song titled Zinda Banda made headlines for being the most expensive song. Ever since it was released people have been grooving to its energetic beats and enjoying it thoroughly. The new track number features 1000 female dancers and is made at a budget of Rs 15 crore. When its announcement was dropped it grabbed eyeballs and was tagged as the most costliest song of Indian cinema. However, there is another song of megastar Rajinikanth that beats the latest track’s said record. Also Read - When Sunny Deol opened up about NOT speaking to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after he felt betrayed by the makers of Darr

Well, in India making movies at a whopping budget is no surprise similarly spending high on a particular song is usual. There have several songs that are made at a staggering amount but nothing can beat Rajinikanth’s song from 2.0. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan song Zinda Banda stands at second number with 15 crores expense. It has surpassed S Shankar’s movie ‘Jean’s song ‘Ajooba’ and Pushpa’s popular track ‘Oo Antava’. ‘Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive’ starring Rajinikanth from 2.0 tops the list of most expensive song in Indian cinema. Also Read - Jawan: Lehar Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan left her completely mesmerized, making her forget her steps while shooting

Rajinikanth’s Tamil language sci-fi fantasy drama titled 2.0 happens to be the most expensive films in the industry. Directed by S Shankar it has been made at a whopping budget of Rs 543 crore. One of the songs of the movie hold the record of the most expensive song. Rs 20 crore has been invested to make Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive from 2.0 and this makes it the most expensive song in India. 2.0 also starring Akshay Kumar is part two of 2010 film titled Robot. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan gets a shout out from Anand Mahindra for his Zinda Banda moves; 'He's 10X as alive...'

Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive was shot at grand sets in 10 days. It is sung by Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati. While lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram the music is composed by phenomenal AR Rahman. The song which is choreographed by Bosco Martis features Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. It also has a Hindi version and the lyrics were written by Abbas Tyrewala and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about Zinda Banda from Jawan, it has been shot at grand scale across four cities of Indian. The song is penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Jawan directed by Atlee stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in titular roles. The action drama is scheduled to release in theaters on 7th September 2023.