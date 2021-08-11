Not Jehangir, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms that her newborn is named Jeh to Karan Johar

Yesterday, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have named their son Jehangir. It created a huge uproar on social media. People started trolling the couple left right and centre. Now, it is reconfirmed that her baby boy is named Jeh. The actress has recently released a book on her pregnancies and experiences with motherhood. She did a live chat about it with her BFF Karan Johar. In the video she has mentioned that her infant son's name is Jeh. This should put all the speculations to rest. Jeh means 'to bring, to come' in Persian. It is a very popular Parsi name. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Jeh, Jehangir or Jungkook - what Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses to name her son is none of anyone's business

Karan Johar asked her twice if it was okay to take the name of the kid on the chat. She said yes it was fine, and that they called him Jeh. The little one was born in February in Mumbai. People had trolled the couple a lot when they named their son Taimur. As we know, he was a brutal invader. When the rumour floated that he was named Jehangir who is a famous Mughal king, a couple again faced stupid hate from social media. Also Read - Netizens brutally troll Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as reports of the couple naming their second child Jehangir and not Jeh, float around – view tweets

Saba Ali Khan, her sister-in-law posted on Instagram on what was the big deal about a name that it created such hue and cry. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also in the news as she rumoured refused a movie where she got to play the role of Sita. It seems she was demanding a fee, which the producers could not afford. She has apparently signed a thriller with Hansal Mehta. The actress is getting back to work slowly and steadily. Also Read - 'Peed a lil' while sneezing', 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason': Kareena Kapoor Khan's hilarious and relatable AF pregnancy bingo goes viral – check it out