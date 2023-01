The 80th annual Golden Globes Awards 2023 was a massive hit. The prestigious award show was held on January 11 at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. RRR was the first Indian film that got nominated for two categories. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR won the best song for Naatu Naatu and beat and . Also Read - PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi passes away: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and more celebs pay respects [Watch Video]

Recently, Bollywood actress recently took to her Instagram stories as she praised SS Rajamouli's dressing sense at Golden Globes 2023. Queen actress Kangana expressed pride for SS Rajamouli's dhoti drape at the award show.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's story -

Kangana shared a picture of SS Rajamouli who posed with MM Keerwani at the Golden Globes Awards 2023. He was seen wearing a red kurta-dhoti paired with a red dupatta. She captioned the story as, 'Apart from the Golden Globe trophy, the proud display of Indian aesthetics is eye-catching... Never thought the dhoti drape would ever make it to the international red carpet... Thank you sir'.

For the uniniated, RRR stars and Jr NTR attended the awards show with their families. Earlier also Kangana heaped praise on SS Rajamouli. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, 'SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan'.

RRR has managed to cross Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. The film overall collected Rs. 500 crore. RRR was released in theatres on March 25.