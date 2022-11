Bollywood celebrities enjoy tight security. They have their own bodyguards whereas they also get security from the police. The recent update is about Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's security being beefed up. As per a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan has been given Y+ security by Mumbai Police. The Dabangg Khan has received death threats of late and hence his security has been tightened. Another report also suggests that Akshay Kumar's security has also been beefed up.

and 's security being beefed up

As per several reports, while Salman Khan has been given Y+ security, Akshay Kumar has been given X category of security. It means that the Khiladi Kumar would be having at least three security officers protecting him all the time. Unlike Salman Khan, he will not have commandos though. Apart from Akshay Kumar, too has been given X category of security. The move reportedly is because of the increasing threats the stars have been receiving. As per the reports in entertainment news portals, celebrities will take charge of the expenses for their own security.

It was recently that Salman Khan had allegedly received a death threat from Bishnoi gang. The gang has allegedly referred to the death of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala. Reportedly, it was 's security team who had found a letter at Bandra Bandstand promenade suggesting that Salman Khan will have the same fate at Sidhu Moosewala. Soon police complaint was filed and Salman Khan also submitted a letter to Mumbai Police seeking a weapon license for his own protection, say reports.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's projects

On the work front, Salman Khan has quite a few films in the pipeline. He has Tiger 3 along with . He then has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan along with , Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others. Akshay Kumar's latest movie Ram Setu created a decent buzz at the box office.