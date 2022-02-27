and turned Mr and Mrs through a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. They ditched the traditional Hindu ceremony and instead read out their wedding vows that they wrote for each other in front of the guests at a ceremony held at 's Khandala farmhouse. Ever since then Farhan and Shibani are grabbing everyone's attention by dropping beautiful pictures from their mehendi and wedding ceremonies. Now, here's a sweet surprise. An actress has stated that she was crushing on Farhan Akhtar too during the show I Can Do That. It was on this show that Shibani and Farhan supposedly met and fell in love with each other. Also Read - Naagin 6 smashes TRP ratings, Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's crying foul remark and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

Gauahar Khan has spoken about Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding and stated that everyone was smitten by the actor as he was the host of the reality show I Can Do That. To Hindustan Times she said, "I don’t know if their love story started then, because I wouldn’t have any idea. But we were all crushing on Farhan at that time. We were all smitten by him, including Shibani and I. I remember we used to talk about how good-looking he was or how amazing a person he was." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Gauahar Khan laud anti-war protestors, Jasmin Bhasin has the sweetest wish for Aly Goni and more

Gauahar Khan then expressed that she was very happy when she got to know that Farhan and Shibani are a couple. The actress stated that they look 'amazing and happy together'. Well, indeed they do. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar looks Super Hot at Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar wedding party; netizens compare Karan Kundrra's ex with Tejasswi Prakash

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was attended by stars like , , Ritesh Siddhwani. A small party was hosted by the couple that Malaika Arora, , , and many others.