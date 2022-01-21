Not Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, here's the real reason why Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release is called off [Exclusive]

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. A couple of hours ago, the Hindi theatrical release of AVPL was cancelled to make way for Shehzada. However, there's more to it than meets the eye.