and starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi release was cancelled a couple of hours ago. A statement was released which said that Manish Shah of Goldmines and the makers of starrer Shehzada have together decided to cancel the release. It has been said that the decision was made in order to make way for Kartik's Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. For the unversed, the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was scheduled for a theatrical release on 26th January. However, we are here to reveal why the movie was actually cancelled. Also Read - Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release called off to make way for Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada

First and foremost, the current scenario has forced the makers to push the release. COVID cases are rising across the country and hence the makers don't want to risk the release in such a scenario. A source informs, “The film release in Hindi version has been pushed, given the Covid scenario currently." Also Read - Pushpa CRAZE! David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's ICONIC Srivalli step; leaves fans impressed [VIDEO]

Secondly, Pushpa: The Rise is still running in the theatres. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film is getting a lot of love and adulation from all corners. Since the people are enjoying Pushpa in theatres, the makers don't want to affect the business of Pushpa. Moreover, despite the OTT release, fans are still going out to theatres to watch the film. All the more reason for the makers to not release Ala Vaikunthapuraamuloo which was one of the biggest hits of Allu Arjun. "With ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ still running successfully in theatres across the country, it won't be a wise decision to have another Allu Arjun film in theatres at the same time. Interestingly, despite 'Pushpa' being released on OTT, people are still flocking the theatres to witness the magic of their favourite superstar on the big screen," the source said. Also Read - 5 films REJECTED by Prabhas that proved to be BIG HITS of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other stars' careers

And last but not the least, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and starrer Shehzada seems to have reached out to the makers of AVPL. Shehzada has also gone on floors and a schedule has been wrapped too. The shooting began in Mumbai. Shehzada is all set to release in December this year. The makers of Shehzada wouldn't want AVLP's release to affect their film.

Meanwhile, after taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is bulldozing its way to record books. Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video recently. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant.