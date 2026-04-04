Not Lee Min-ho’s The Legend of the Blue Sea or Song Joong-ki’s Descendants of the Sun, THIS 2016 cult Korean drama’s cast is reuniting after 10 years

2016 is considered the golden year of K-drama. This year saw the release of many spectacular and memorable dramas. Cast of one of the legendary drama is set to reunite after10 years.

The Korean drama has been making waves around the world with its impressive storyline and cast. 2016 is considered the golden year of K-drama. This year saw the release of many spectacular and memorable dramas, such as Descendants of the Sun, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Goblin, Signal, and The K2. All these shows have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now, 2026 is again being considered as special as 2016, because the cast of a popular show from that time is going to be seen together again.

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Goblin cast to reunite after 10 years

The drama we are talking about is none other than Goblin. The most special news is that the main cast of Goblin will be seen together to mark 10 years. The show is also called Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. tvN has confirmed this reunion and said it will be a special 10th-anniversary program. In this, all the main actors of the show will once again come together and refresh the old memories.

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A tvN source shared, “Beyond just the time it aired, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is an iconic project that continues to receive love even now. In celebration of the 10th anniversary, we will reminisce about the memories the viewers spent together with tvN, bringing nostalgic vibes by reuniting with a drama of a lifetime. The smiles and emotions of that time as well as the unchanging chemistry of the actors even after 10 years and the echoes left behind by the project will greet viewers once more, so please look forward to it a lot.”

All about the Goblin cast reunion

The special program will feature Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, and Yoo In Na. All these artists will go on a short trip, where they will spend time together and share their old experiences. This reunion is going to be very special for the fans because they will get a chance to see their favorite artists together after so many years.

This reunion program will be similar to the recent Reply 1988 10th Anniversary Special. In this, the actors will remember their shooting days, talk about the famous scenes and dialogues of the show, and share their experiences. The special thing is that all the actors of the show are also good friends in real life, so their chemistry is equally strong today.

All about Goblin

Goblin is considered to be the best work of the famous writer Kim Eun Sook. The show became a huge cultural hit at the time of its release. It achieved over 20% viewership on cable TV in South Korea, which was a major achievement at the time. The show's story, music, cinematography and the performances of the actors made it a favorite of the audience.

Kim Eun Sook received the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the Baeksang Arts Award. Gong Yoo, on the other hand, won the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance.

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