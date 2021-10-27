Amid marriage rumours, and visited celebrity manager 's office on Tuesday night. While the duo arrived and left in separate cars their sudden visit grabbed the attention of fans as their pics went viral on the internet in no time. While before you jump on to any conclusion, let us tell you #VicKat is collaborating a for a new project. Also Read - Katrina Kaif opens up on her December wedding with Vicky Kaushal; reveals the truth Exclusively to BollywoodLife

As per our exclusive report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were supposed to team up for a big project before COVID but due to pandemic, it got delayed. It is said that the duo often used to meet while discussing this project, which led to speculations of their love affair. Interestingly, the duo reached Reshma Shetty's office to talk something important about this project and we are expecting them to announce it soon officially. Well, let's see whether Vicky and Kat come together for a film or a commercial.

It is said while Katrina was busy with the promotions of , she quickly wrapped up that and attended the special screening of Sardar Udham, where she turned out to be a host for friends and celebs. She later praised the film and actor's performance on social media as she wrote, @shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking." While the off-screen chemistry between the duo has been grabbing the eyeballs, fans have been sharing their wish to see them together on the silver screen. While Katrina will be next seen in 's Sooryavanshi, which is directed by , Vicky Kaushal has multiple films under his belt, which includes 's Sam Bahadur, 's Mr Lele, 's .