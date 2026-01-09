Not Natalie Burn but THIS actress is seen with Yash's Toxic viral scene? Geetu Mohandas confirms…

Director Geetu Mohandas confirmed the name of the actress with a picture, who was seen in a steamy scene with Yash in the Toxic teaser. Read on.

KGF actor Yash, who is gearing up for his next big film- Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, recently shared the teaser of the much-awaited movie. The teaser shows a steamy moment of Yash and with a girl in a car while an army of baddies outside waits to kill him. However, the tables turned as Yash’s character blasts the area with bombs and kills the people in the cemetery. Since the teaser has been going viral, there have been speculations about the girl in the car. Several reports suggested that it is American actress Natalie Burn. But there is a catch!

Who is with Yash in Toxic’s viral scene?

Amid the buzz around Natalie’s presence in the scene, director Geetu Mohandas revealed that the scene featured Beatriz Taufenbach. There is not much information available about the new actress. While sharing the picture of the actress, Geetu wrote, “This beauty is my cemetery girl with heart emoji.” Now, it has been clear that Yash was seen with Beatriz and not Natalie in the teaser of Toxic.

The teaser of Toxic has been getting a good response from the audience. While sharing the teaser on Yash’s birthday, Geetu Mohandas wrote, “Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA ? Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026.”

A user said, “Daddy's Coming after 4 Years.” Another wrote, “It's a statement for Hollywood and bollywood.” A comment read, “The scene in the car was unexpected.” Another comment read, “Bro is competing with Hollywood.” A user mentioned, “A fairy tale for grownups indeed.” Another user commented, “Perfect Content Seeding.” Another fan wrote, “Pan India Movie (cross sign) Pan World Movie (tick emoji and fire emoji).

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

The movie is set in a bygone era when a gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradies of Goa. A powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Kyle Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Amit Tiwari and Darrell D'Silva in key roles. The film has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Yash, Venkat K. Narayana under the production banner of KVN Productions. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on March 19 in multiple languages including Kannada, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

