Not only Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor also referred to Deepika Padukone as his Dal Chawal [Watch Throwback Video]

's comment calling the dal chawal of his life is going viral. During a promotional event for , he said that 2022 was a landmark year for him. He said he tied the knot this year, and marriage has been the most beautiful thing for him. He also referenced his dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani where he described marriage as being in a monotonous relationship similar to having dal-chawal daily at home. He said that the experiences of life taught him that the comfort of dal chawal is what people long for finally. He was quoted as saying, "Jo Alia hai meri life mai, wo dal chawal mai tadka hai and achaar hai."

Well, this is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has referred to someone like dal chawal. During the promotions of , he said that working with was like dal chawal. He said that working with her was as comfortable as being home with a plate of dal and chawal. Take a look at the video below...

No one asked him and he had to do this for attention... Same dialogue he said for DP during Tamasha promotions.. Said she is my dal chawal with tadka badka and all.. Alia should be ashamed if she knew this ki he is repeating the same for her.. https://t.co/tTsHjmFT07 — Rashmi (@RSHU101) June 26, 2022

He does this with every movie of his... Don't take him seriously — Rashmi (@RSHU101) June 26, 2022

Many fans are kind of annoyed with how Ranbir Kapoor described Alia Bhatt as dal chawal. They also remembered how he said the same thing for Deepika Padukone. During the Tamasha promotions, he said people took the comment out of context.

While congratulated Alia Bhatt for her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone has stayed mum. She wished him on their marriage. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are working together in 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.