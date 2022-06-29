Not only Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor also referred to Deepika Padukone as his Dal Chawal [Watch Throwback Video]

Ranbir Kapoor's comment calling Alia Bhatt the dal chawal of his life is going viral. During a promotional event for Shamshera, he said that 2022 was a landmark year for him. He said he tied the knot this year, and marriage has been the most beautiful thing for him. He also referenced his dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani where he described marriage as being in a monotonous relationship similar to having dal-chawal daily at home. He said that the experiences of life taught him that the comfort of dal chawal is what people long for finally. He was quoted as saying, "Jo Alia hai meri life mai, wo dal chawal mai tadka hai and achaar hai." Also Read - 5 Bollywood actors who started their careers in South Indian Movies
Well, this is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has referred to someone like dal chawal. During the promotions of Tamasha, he said that working with Deepika Padukone was like dal chawal. He said that working with her was as comfortable as being home with a plate of dal and chawal. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Pearl V Puri to make his reality TV debut with the dance show?
Many fans are kind of annoyed with how Ranbir Kapoor described Alia Bhatt as dal chawal. They also remembered how he said the same thing for Deepika Padukone. During the Tamasha promotions, he said people took the comment out of context. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's Paris visit, Jungkook's Left and Right, RM's podcast and more – here's how Bangtan Boys are grabbing headlines after announcing solo careers
While Ranveer Singh congratulated Alia Bhatt for her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone has stayed mum. She wished him on their marriage. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are working together in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
