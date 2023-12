Finally, we all met Raha Kapoor. Christmas 2023 has become merrier and memorable for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans just because of this moment. For more than a year, the Brahmastra duo kept Raha Kapoor hidden from the media eye. Today, they finally brought Raha in front of the media and everyone is going gaga over the little munchkins' cuteness. Since then, there's only one question running through everyone's mind: who does Raha Kapoor resemble?

Netizens guess who Raha Kapoor resembles the most, and it's not Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt

A post on Reddit is going viral online. In it, a Redditor has shared the latest picture of Raha Kapoor from her paparazzi debut and a childhood picture of none other than, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, you read that right. Raha Kapoor has become the talk of the town and her looks are being widely discussed. It goes without saying, Raha has got the Kapoor genes. Not just Kareena but also Raj Kapoor's picture is being circulated by netizens online. They feel Raha Kapoor has his eyes and facially, she resembles her bua, Bebo. Have a look at the post here:

Netizens react to the resemblance between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raha Kapoor

A lot of them are astounded to see how similar Raha looks to a toddler Kareena. They have called her a ditto copy of Kareena. Some have also talked about how her eyes are like Lolo, that is, Karisma Kapoor. Let's check out the comments on the Reddit post below:

Watch the video of Raha Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took their own sweet time to introduce Raha to the world and what a reveal it is. The mother-father dua dote on Raha. In fact, Alia also revealed that she and Ranbir fight over who will get to pick Raha all the time. It was during Koffee With Karan 8 and Kareena had told Alia that it was a hint to have a second child. During an interview, Ranbir also hinted at wanting to expand his family. He shared that if given a chance, he would like to have another daughter.