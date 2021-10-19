We all are aware of 's quirky fashion. His unmatched flamboyance and never-ending energy combined with mannerisms, Ranveer grabs eyeballs no matter where he goes. He is undoubtedly an irresistible force to reckon with. So much so that even the cricket legend Kapil Dev couldn't help but draw some inspiration from Ranveer in his latest ad by CRED. Also Read - '83 RELEASE DATE confirmed: Here's when Kabir Khan's Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit screens

The ad shows Kapil getting himself into Ranveer's shoes by borrowing everything that the actor has tried on himself. From sporting double ponytail to donning bird outfits, Kapil left very little to the imagination. Also Read - Did you know Kapil Dev was not in favour of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 getting made?

After watching Kapil Dev imbibing Ranveer's antics, netizens are fully convinced that not Ranveer but Kapil is doing the actor's biopic. Social media is now flooded with hilarious memes featuring Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh where people have been joking have Ranveer has effectively managed to influence Kapil with his persona. Also Read - '83: Ranveer Singh prays for a speedy recovery of cricketing legend Kapil Dev after his angioplasty surgery

Take a look.

Seems as if not #RanveerSingh, but #KapilDev is going to do the biopic of the former. pic.twitter.com/knonLMQJTu — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 16, 2021

The latest ad of CRED wasn't the first time Kapil Dev acted like Ranveer Singh. ? pic.twitter.com/89oUZ17eOg — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 16, 2021

Kapil dev spent much of his time with Ranveer Singh for his biopic and it shows pic.twitter.com/Zav2zbKvR8 — J (@NiTaj_Writes) October 16, 2021

Looks like Kapil Dev is going to do Ranveer Singh's biopic. pic.twitter.com/2N73vEevHE — Anugrah? (@Dusty_Bun6o4) October 16, 2021

Ranveer Singh after watching kapil Dev's cred ad:- pic.twitter.com/cFEt4DHoe4 — Mad king (@GJhamtani) October 16, 2021

Ranveer Singh after watching Kapil Dev's clothes - https://t.co/occVjRYLla pic.twitter.com/lq1DwJVRnM — Angoor Stark ??? (@ladywithflaws) October 15, 2021

Kapil da has shown more colours than my ex: pic.twitter.com/aSDb4aFsF2 — MayMayholic (@maymayholic__) October 16, 2021

Can't understand whether Ranveer Singh is doing Kapil Dev's biopic or Kapil Dev is doing Ranveer Singh's biopic ? pic.twitter.com/ZmQB988M9o — Live Laugh Love (@too_dogmatic) October 16, 2021

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as 's comedy film Cirkus and action drama . He is also prepping for his role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar.