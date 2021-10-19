We all are aware of Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion. His unmatched flamboyance and never-ending energy combined with mannerisms, Ranveer grabs eyeballs no matter where he goes. He is undoubtedly an irresistible force to reckon with. So much so that even the cricket legend Kapil Dev couldn't help but draw some inspiration from Ranveer in his latest ad by CRED. Also Read - '83 RELEASE DATE confirmed: Here's when Kabir Khan's Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit screens
The ad shows Kapil getting himself into Ranveer's shoes by borrowing everything that the actor has tried on himself. From sporting double ponytail to donning bird outfits, Kapil left very little to the imagination. Also Read - Did you know Kapil Dev was not in favour of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 getting made?
After watching Kapil Dev imbibing Ranveer's antics, netizens are fully convinced that not Ranveer but Kapil is doing the actor's biopic. Social media is now flooded with hilarious memes featuring Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh where people have been joking have Ranveer has effectively managed to influence Kapil with his persona. Also Read - '83: Ranveer Singh prays for a speedy recovery of cricketing legend Kapil Dev after his angioplasty surgery
Take a look.
On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus and action drama Sooryavanshi. He is also prepping for his role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar.
