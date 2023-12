Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor is making new records at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie is getting a thundering response not just in India but also abroad. It looks all set to wreak havoc and become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Meanwhile, we also have Prabhas starrer Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki coming up for the release. The hype around both movies is sky-high. However, the love and craze for Animal has turned the tide. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu: South Indian celebs and their unseen pictures with family

Animal success leaves Prabhas fans excited for Spirit

Animal movie's response has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. The movie has garnered rave reviews. Until now, everyone had been buzzing about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki or Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Prashanth Neel movie is set in the KGF verse, as per reports. The Salaar trailer was released on 1st December on the release of Animal and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. And now, Animal is eating everything up. From movie shows to fan reviews and more, Animal has conquered it all.

And it seems, after seeing this humungous response to Animal, Prabhas fans are now eagerly looking forward to Spirit. Prabhas will join hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit for the first time. The movie has already been announced. Animal's response has left fans excited for Prabhas starrer Spirit. A report in Telugu Cinema claims that Prabhas fans are now more excited about Spirit.

Check out the audience's reaction to the Animal movie here:

Talking about Salaar, the buzz has been super high for since Prabhas' last few projects have been poorly received. Especially, Adipurush. The Om Raut movie got a shocking response from the audience. Since then Prabhas fans pinned hopes on Salaar. Prashanth Neel's new movie was supposed to arrive in September end but was postponed. The makers moved the date to 22nd December. And now, Salaar will clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki in theatres. A box office explosion is predicted. Looking at the mass mania around Animal we wonder if it will dampen SRK and Prabhas’ releases.

Coming back to Spirit, Sandeep has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. They also worked on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal together. Bhushan is producing the movie Spirit and he revealed the pre-production of Spirit will begin in March and the shoot will be commenced by the end of 2024.