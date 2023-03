India's cricketer Shubman Gill is making as much news for his batting as for his alleged love life. We know that fans have been teasing him with Sara's name throughout the Australia series. But there seems to be a twist in the tale. We will come to that. Whether it is assuming that he enjoyed Valentine's Day with Sara Tendulkar or met up with Sara Ali Khan for dinner dates, fans are having a gala time in the guessing game. Now, it is being reported that Shubman Gill's latest crush is none of these two stunners. He has fallen for someone who is the crush of millions. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Kiara Advani have a fashion face off; impress fans in thigh high slit dresses [View Pics]

Well, it is being said that he was asked about his crush in a media interaction. After some hesitation, he took the name of Rashmika Mandanna. She is the national crush of India. The actress is yet to respond to this comment. But Shubman Gill is confused about when and where he has made this comment. Take a look...

After reading this page, this is what he commented and it has got mixed reactions from fans.

Shubman Gill's response got a number of comments. Many told him to focus on the series. A person said that he was there to expose fake and baseless news. In between, he was linked to Sonam Bajwa too. When she had asked about him about his dating life, he said usne sara sach bol diya. The statement only fueled speculations. Shubman Gill was seen dining with both the gorgeous beauties. Rashmika Mandanna was in Milan for the Fashion Week. She went as a representative of Ointsuka Tiger. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Shubman Gill is surely giving the tabloids a field day!