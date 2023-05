Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan launched a new coffee table book of the latter titled ‘My Life In A Design’. The book explores Gauri’s journey as an interior designer featuring pictures of their house Mannat and their family including children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. SRK was appreciative and supportive of his wife as she launched her new book. At the launch event, the couple made some revelations. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the leading stars in Bollywood right now however he isn’t the busiest but someone else is from the family. Read on to know the Khan family scoop. Also Read - Gauri Khan once lied to Shah Rukh Khan about exchanging his t-shirts in London for a fancy handbag; this will leave you in splits [Watch]

The Pathaan actor was seen living his proud moment launching 's new coffee table at the event. He spoke of Gauri's hectic schedule which makes her busiest than him but there is one more person from the family who is also busy than the actor. , Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana all are on their individual journey of making a career. SRK revealed Gauri Khan is the busiest person in their house in comparison to him, their children and . He wondered what she does the whole day and why does she keep doing so much work. He then learned it is the work that satisfies her and he thinks this book stands for that, added Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri Khan added, Aryan Khan is busier than his father Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed, "It was easier to get Shah Rukh's date, but it was difficult." Aryan Khan has recently launched his luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. He is currently working on his first web series as director after completing the writing part. So now we know Gauri Khan is the busiest and Aryan Khan is busier than Shah Rukh Khan in the family. Shah Rukh Khan also revealed despite their busy schedules they manage to have dinner together when in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri twinned in black for the launch event in Mumbai. The coffee table book 'My Life In A Design' is published by Ebury Press. Apart from a glimpse of Khan's family and their house Mannat, the book also has Gauri's key projects.