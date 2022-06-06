Not Shehnaaz Gill, but this TV actress was the FIRST choice for Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh?

Say what? Shehnaaz Gill, who made her debut in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh wasn't the first choice for the film? Yes! This TGV actress reveals that it was the first one to be approached by Diljit himself to be a part of Honsla Rakh but lost the role to Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt: 5 actors and the films that revived their dying careers in Bollywood

In an interaction with HT, Chhoti Sardani's actress Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia revealed that she was supposed to do Honsla Rakh, however, lost the role to Shehnaaz Gill.

Diljit wanted Chhoti Sardani's actress Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia to play Shehnaaz Gill's role in Honsla Rakh

She said, " I was offered Honsla Rakh during Chhoti Sardarni. It was Diljit sir who had reached out himself. He texted me on Instagram and asked if I would test for a part. I woke up to his message and started crying". She later added how she couldn't do the film and Shehnaaz ended up ding the film. " Shehnaaz ended up doing it. It was sad that I didn’t get to work with him. A lot of things didn’t work out - COVID was at its peak. And again somebody’s miss is somebody’s gain". Well, indeed fate decided otherwise for Nimrat

While talking about Honsla Rakh gathered maximum attention due to Shehnaaz Gill's appearance in the film managed to be a superhit and all thanks to Shehnaaz Gill's amazing chemistry with Punjab sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

Right now Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali featuring in the lead role.