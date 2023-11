There have been a lot of rumours around Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's love life. The young diva often hits the headlines for her link-up with cricketer Shubman Gill. He is among the most popular cricketers currently as he gave a good performance in ICC World Cup 2023. The handsome cricketer is also quite famous among women thanks to his good looks. There have been reports suggesting that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a couple. However, here comes a twist. A new viral video on social media has left fans wondering about the bond Sara shares with Shubman's friend Khushpreet Singh. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have a special message after India loses the World Cup against Australia

As reported by Bollywood Shaadis.com, a new video of Sara Tendulkar has gone viral on social media leading to new speculations as it also features Khushpreet Singh. The video is a compilation of Sara Tendulkar's clips from several events. A fan page of Shubman Gill has shared the video and the caption reads, "Who else felt Sara & Khuspreet Singh dating." That's not all. What caught everyone's attention is that Shubman Gill liked this reel and so did everyone's favourite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. More than the video, netizens are puzzled over Shubman Gill's reaction to the video. Though as per the report, he removed his like later. Khushpreet Singh and Sara Tendulkar have been spotted together on a few occasions. They were together at the stadium during the World Cup as well.

Check out the video of Sara Tendulkar below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shubmangill.___

Here's how the netizens reacted to Shubman Gill's like to the video.



Shubman Gill and Khushpreet Singh are said to be very good friends. It was on Shubman's birthday that Khushpreet's post for him had caught limelight as he cheekily mentioned 'Sara' in it.

Sara Ali Khan on dating Shubman Gill

Not just Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill is also linked to actress Sara Ali Khan. However, during her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara Ali Khan set the record straight and said that people have caught the wrong 'Sara'. When Karan Johar asked her about the alleged rumour, she said, "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)."