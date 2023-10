Arijit Singh is in the news ever since his collaboration with Salman Khan was announced for Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The song finally released today and fans are loving it. People have loved the combo of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Arijit Singh’s voice. The song has touched hearts and people have loved the vibe and the energy of the song. Arijit Singh had given so many hit songs to Bollywood and is undoubtedly one of the most loved singers in India.

He has a massive fan following. However, one of his video has gone viral now where he is seen getting angry at one of his fans. He lost his cool when one of his fans was following his car to take a selfie with him. This has now become a big story in Entertainment news. Arijit was in his hometown when a fan was chasing his car.

Arijit Singh gets angry at a fan

The fan seem to have honked many times so that Arijit should stop and he can take a selfie. Arijit did not like this behaviour. He stopped his car and looked angry. He asked the person, “Do you know how many times you’ve blowed the horn? How old are you?”

The fan said that he was 23 years old and Arijit told him that this means he is an adult and asked him does he even know how many times he has blown the horn. The man confessed he had blown the horn 8-9 times to stop him.

Arijit got angry and schooled the fan. He said, “Don’t you know things like these results in others suffering? You did it all just so you can click a picture with me, right? Okay let’s do it, let’s stop others here so you can click your selfie, I won’t let you pass without it now, let’s do it.”

Well, this behaviour of people was not right and hence many have lauded Arijit for making the fan realize his mistake. Talking about Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Arijit will be singing for Salman for the first time after their patchup.