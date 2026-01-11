Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben ties knot in dreamy Christian wedding in…; netizens ask, ‘Why is she…...

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married in a dreamy setup in Udaipur on Saturday. They got hitched in a Christian wedding. Read on.

Nupur Sanon and her longtime boyfriend Stebin Ben got hitched in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur on January 10. The newlywed couple took the vows in the presence of their close friends and family from the industry. As reported by NDTV, the wedding was followed by a glamorous cocktail wedding in the evening. Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Maddock films’ Dinesh Vijan, and Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik were also present at the D-Day. The list also includes Kabir Bahia, rumoured boyfriend of Kriti Sanon, posing with filmmakers Dinesh and Amar. Celebrity makeup artist like Aasif Ahmed were also present at the wedding.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding

A viral video, which has been circulating on social media, shows Stebin and Nupur in the cake-cutting ceremony. The stars were seen opening the bottle of champagne as they celebrated the special moment with the family and friends. Kriti Sanon was seen with the team bridesmaid as she opted for a sea green colour gown along with the other bridesmaids.

How fans reacted to the wedding

Netizens on social media shared their views on it. A user said, “Looking heavenly together.” Another commented, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple.” A comment read, “Why is she always looking beautiful????” Another fan wrote, “you both look amazing together!”

Talking about a couple of pre-wedding festivities was nothing short of a Bollywood spectacle. The festivities were held in the background of a Pink setting. The sangeet ceremony saw the dance performance of Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon with their friends. Kriti, along with her mother, performed Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. Notably, Kriti also gave an energetic and powerful-packed performance with her Arjun Patalia co-star Varun Sharma on the popular Bhojpuri song, Lollipop song.

The couple made an energetic and cheerful entry at the Haldi ceremony as they danced on some popular Hindi tracks. It was followed by fun-filled round of games, dancing and music. The occasion was attended by family, friends and stars Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma. Photos and videos from the celebrations have been going viral on social media. Fans can’t get enough of heartwarming moments.

On the work front, Nupur Sanon was last seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film also features Gayatri Bhardwaj, Ravi Teja, Anukreethy Vas, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Vamsi Krishna Akella and Vamasi Krishna Naidu, produced by Abhishek Agarwal.

