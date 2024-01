Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3. They also had a grand white wedding in Udaipur in the presence of their family and friends. The pictures from their grand wedding have gone viral and yesterday, the newlyweds had their wedding reception party in Mumbai. Aamir Khan welcomed many of his friends from the industry to celebrate his daughter's special day. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Sharman Joshi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Sakshi Tanwar, Gauahar Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others arrived for the wedding reception. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare reception: Jaya Bachchan's behaviour with Sonali Bendre leaves Shweta Bachchan embarrassed; netizens say 'Always rude'

Nupur Shikhare shares pictures with wife, Ira Khan

It was a grand reception party. The newlyweds also posed with the family members Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Azad Khan, Nupur Shikhare's mother and others. Now, Nupur Shikhare has shared an adorable post for his wife, Ira. He shared pictures from yesterday's reception party. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan join the party; Dunki star gets chatty with new Sasur Aamir Khan

Ira wore a beautiful red lehenga while Nupur opted for a black sherwani for the day. Nupur and Ira pose cutely for pictures and their adorable chemistry is visible in the pictures. Along with the dreamy pictures, Nupur shared a cute message for his bubs as well.

He wrote, "I want to be Very Married with you bubs @khan.ira"

Last night for the wedding, we also saw the three Khans coming together. Aamir Khan had invited Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for the reception. Fans have been waiting for a picture of the three of them to come out soon.