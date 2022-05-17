Nushrratt Bharuccha birthday: Did you know Janhit Mein Jaari actress had auditioned for a Karan Johar movie and an Oscar winning Hollywood film? [Read Deets]

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, had auditioned for two big projects, a Karan Johar film and an Oscar-winning Hollywood movie. However, she didn't get selected for the films.