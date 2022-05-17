Nushrratt Bharuccha started her career with a TV show titled Kittie Party. She later made her Bollywood debut with a film titled (2006) but rose to fame with her performance in the 2011 release . She has been a part of successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl. The actress has also left a mark on OTT with her performance in Chhalaang (Amazon Prime Video), Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix), and Chhorii (Amazon Prime Video). Also Read - RRR: Hindi version of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer to premiere on OTT on THIS date; here's where you can watch it

It’s Nushrratt’s 37th birthday today. So, let us tell you some interesting lesser-known facts about her. Not many would know that Nushrratt had auditioned for two big projects, but got rejected. The actress had auditioned for ’s Student of The Year which starred as the female lead. While talking about it, Nushrratt had stated, "I remember auditioning for Student Of The Year in front of Karan Johar. It was back then that I performed in front of him." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as she gears up to shoot for her first big project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali [Exclusive]

The actress had also auditioned for an Oscar-winning Hollywood film. Well, we are talking about . Nushrratt was considered for the part played by , and earlier in an interview the actress had revealed that she wasn’t selected because of her good looks. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's Christmas Tree BEATS Jungkook's Stay Alive to be the most heard OST by vocal line [View Poll Results]

Nushrratt has made a mark in the industry and now, she has some interesting projects lined up. She will next be seen in Janhit Mein Jaari which is slated to release on 10th June 2022. In the movie, the actress will be playing the role of a condom seller. The film’s trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention and the actress' performance in it has impressed one and all. Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt has Ram Setu and Selfiee in her kitty. While the former is slated to release in theatres this Diwali, the latter will reportedly get an OTT release.