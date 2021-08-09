Nushrratt Bharuccha rushed to the hospital after her blood pressure drops drastically on the sets of Luv Ranjan's film — read deets

Nushrratt Bharucha has been extremely busy since the past couple of years. As of now, she is working on Luv Ranjan's movie. It seems the actress' health deteriorated considerably on the sets, and she had to be rushed to Mahim's Hinduja Hospital. It seems she was feeling unwell since a few days but felt that she did get better. But when it got worse, the unit immediately rushed her to the hospital. She had to be wheeled in as her blood pressure had dropped below 70. The doctors diagnosed her with vertigo. It is a condition where you feel like the world around you in spinning, and you struggle to keep your balance. The actress spoke about the same to The Times Of India. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020; netizens predict Akshay Kumar will do his biopic – spark MEMEFEST

She said, "I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiraling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55." Of late, Nushrratt Bharucha has been seen in projects like Dream Girl, Ajeeb Dastanns and Chhalang. It seems she suffered a lot due to her condition. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt on shooting with veteran actress Rekha, Akshay Kumar shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show and more

The actress further told the newspaper, "By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalised; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest." We hope the actress' makes a quick and complete recovery from this condition. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Chunky Panday names THIS superstar as his funniest co-actor and it makes total sense [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The actress also has Ram Setu in her kitty that stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, there are projects like Janhit Mein Jaari, Hurdang and Chhori.