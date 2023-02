Nysa Devgn and Ibrahim Ali Khan seem to be the new BFFs in tinsel town. Why do you ask? Just look at this picture of the star kids partying together, it looks like their bond has been forever. Nysa flaunts her million-dollar smile while Ibrahim Ali Khan wins hearts with his cuteness in this frame. Nysa and Ibrahim are both party animals and often get spotted by the shutterbugs partying in ye town. But this picture has their fan's, hearts. They cannot get over how good they look together. This party selfie of them is the perfect picture frame say fans. Also Read - Ajay Devgn fans go gaga watching Nysa Devgn speak publicly for the first time; star kid's 'tooti-phooti' but cute Hindi steals the show

Nysa is among the most popular star kids, and there is a huge buzz that she makes her Bollywood debut soon. Ibrahim Ali Khan is a stud and is all set for his Bollywood debut and fans cannot wait for him to shine on the big screen soon. And now looking at the picture of Nysa and Ibrahim, the makers can think of casting them together, they may create fireworks at the box office. Don't they look just cute together? Also Read - Nysa Devgn poses with underprivileged kids wearing an ethnic dress; fans claim she will be a big star one day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOL TV BOL (@boltvbol)

Just a few days ago Nysa and Ibrahim were seen attending a party together where they were walking hand in hand as there was a huge rush and Ibrahim made way for Nysa to only avoid her getting mobbed by the crowd. Their friendship was something fans were unaware and since then they have turned their shippers. Talking about Ibrahim he often manages to be in news for some other reasons, but his sinner date with Palak Tiwari was one of the highlighted news about the star kid that grabbed a lot of attention, later Palak clarified that they aren't dating and are just friends. Also Read - Nysa Devgn bangs her head while getting out of the car; faces nasty comments by netizens [Watch video]