Nysa Devgn is grown up into a beautiful diva and she is the most popular star kid of all. Of late her pictures from her vacation are going viral and fans cannot make believe it's her as they are stunned by her transformation. Nysa Devgn was spotted at the airport today morning along with a Bollywood member's best buddy Orhan Awatramani where she looked a tad bit awkward to get clicked by the shutterbugs but flaunted an awkward smile and even replied to New Year wishes. Netizens are mighty impressed by Nysa's this sweet gesture and they cannot stop comparing it with . While many are blown away by her beauty and are calling her the most beautiful star kid. Also Read - Nysa Devgn rings in New Year 2023 in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty and other friends [View Pics]

Nysa is a fashion diva, whenever she makes an appearance she makes heads turn and how. Nysa look see chic in a white crop top paired with brown printed pants and fans are swooning over her beauty and how. Nysa Devgn is all set to make her Bollywood debut, however, having said that she is already a diva before her debut wonder what will happen once she makes her mark in the industry. What say? Also Read - Nysa Devgn reaches Dubai with friends, Suhana Khan parties with mom Gauri Khan; a look at star kids and their plans for New Year 2023

Watch the video of Nysa Devgn making her way home from her New Year vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Talking about Nysa Devgn's debut in Bollywood her superstar parents jay Devgn and have made it clear that it will always be her choice and if she wants to be an actress they will support her with all their consent, but now, she hasn't yet spoke to her parents about making a career in Bollywood. Nysa has been friends with all the star kids in town from , Shanaya Kapoor, and more. Nysa's party pictures with too went viral he is all set to make a debut in Bollywood with The Archies helmed by . Also Read - Year-Ender 2022: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Sara Tendulkar and more star kids who were trolled this year and why