Nysa Devgn flaunts her curves in a top with plunging neckline

Oh boy! Whys so hawt Nysa? Nysa Devgn is clearly grown up into a gorgeous girl and is become an internet sensation. The superstar's daughter often grabs eyeballs with her latest pictures on social media. And once again she has managed to bring all the attention to her with this latest picture of her hat is going viral on social media. Nysa is seen flaunting her curves in this plunging neckline top. the girl is seen posing with a friend. Nysa Devgn's this picture was shared by one of her fan club pages nysadevganx which has 122k followers and her fans can't keep calm ever since they have dropped this pic. There are more than 100 comments that showers only praises only the superstar's daughter. Nysa Devgn's transformation is stunning and she totally looks Bollywood ready and one won't be surprised somedays he announces her debut.

and are extremely protective of their daughter. Nysa often comes under the radar of social media trolls and once Ajay in interaction had expressed his thoughts about his kids being trolled and aid that it does hurt. Judge me but don't judge my kids. and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children.". Nysa is a teen sensation and whatever she does makes headlines.