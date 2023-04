Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids in the country. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's young daughter celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday. Both Ajay and Kajol alongside her family, friends and well-wishers wished Nysa on her special day. The gorgeous belle, who is known for partying with her friends, celebrated her birthday with her family at home. Nysa Devgn was in Jaisalmer with her friends a couple of days ago. Nysa Devgn has also been making public appearances with her mom, Kajol quite a few times. And now, the young lady has grabbed attention for a goofy video from her birthday celebrations at home. Also Read - Nysa Devgn turns 20, Ajay Devgn calls her father’s pride, Kajol in awe of her baby girl who is all grown up now [View Post]

Nysa Devgn forgets to cut the cake during the family celebration

A video of Nysa Devgn shared by her Maasi, Tanishaa Mukerji is going viral online. In it, we see Nysa standing beside her father, Ajay Devgn, her nani Veena Devgn while a cake of 20 is in front of her. She blows out the candles while the rest of the family starts singing the birthday song. Nysa also joins them before being reminded by her Nani that she has to cut the cake. The video is so goofy that you'll fall for Nysa's goofiness. It seems she was too happy and started singing. The video is going viral and have made headlines in Entertainment News.

Watch the adorable video of Nysa Devgn's birthday celebrations at home here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pen a heartfelt birthday note for Nysa Devgn on her special day

Kajol penned a very sweet note for her daughter. She praised her sense of humour, her mind, her sweet heart. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress wished her to always smile and laugh and snark with her for the rest of their lives. Kajol had posted pictures from their NMACC Day 2 look. Nysa looks heavenly while Kajol is her usual charming self. The mother-daughter duo wore ivory outfits with Nysa's outfit having silver feather work.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture collage. The father-daughter duo seem to be in the middle of some conversation while clicking the pictures. And hence, they turned out candids! A couple of weeks ago in an interview, Kajol defended her daughter and her partying habits saying that she is just young and having some fun.