Nysa Devgn has become the paparazzi's favourite, as they never miss a chance to click her when she is in town. Last night too, the superstar's daughter was spotted with her buddy Orry at a popular club, making her way to the car where the photographers yelled at her to look into their cameras. While Nysa was a little irritated with the wrong pronunciation and shouted at the paparazzi and said, " Mera Naam Nysa hai," later in the car she was seen explaining hers friends of she being tired of listening to the wring pronunciation of her name and hence she had to correct them. The video of Nysa correcting her name to the paparazzi is going viral, and the netizens are giving their mixed response to it, while some are trolling her and others are impressed with the way she handled the situation and calling it quite mature.

Watch the video of Nysa Devgn correcting the pronunciation of her name with the paparrazzi.

Nysa Devgn looked gorgeous in her chic avatar as she was spotted in town, and her fans cannot wait for the girl to soon make her big Bollywood debut. There has been a strong buzz that and 's daughter is planning to make her career in the film industry, but till now nothing concrete has happened, and Nysa being spotted every time and getting clicked in the town is a hint that she is preparing for her career in Bollywood, just like , , Anaya Panday, and other star kids who first became popular with their regular public spottings. Just a few days ago, Nysa Devhn's holiday pictures went viral online with Orry, where she was seen chilling in the exquisite Rajasthan's Suryagrah Palace and living the royal life with her buddies.

Talking about Nysa's debut in Bollywood, both Ajay and Kajol have maintained that she hasn't yet come up to them and spoken about it, and if ever she has plans, they will support her completely. We wonder if the girl will face the trolling even more as the nepotism debate is out in the open and every star kid has faced the brunt of being privileged, and the latest one was 's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently became the brand ambassador for a very popular make-up brand.