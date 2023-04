Today is day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's grand opening night. Kajol and Nysa Devgn are two of the attendees as well. The mother-daughter duo joined the likes of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan-Gauri Khan, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and more celebs for the opening night. Tonight even more celebs joined the event and boy, they all have put on such interesting looks while walking the peach carpet, we tell you. Our attention was grabbed by Nysa and Kajol who looked gorgeous! Also Read - Kajol has the perfect answer to all the judgments around her daughter Nysa Devgn and her choices

Nysa Devgn ignores her mom Kajol while posing for pics

Entertainment News is full of updates on celebrities attending the grand opening of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre. Nysa Devgn and Kajol turned up in silver ad white ensembles. Kajol wore a stunning intricately designed floor-length Indian gown while Nysa Devgn wore a feathered ensemble that came with a cape. Nysa Devg happily posed with her mom Kajol for pictures. However, when Kajol asked her to pose for some solo snaps, she refused. Nysa murmured something in Kajol's ear before chao-ing the paps and walking off.

Nysa looked exceptionally hot in the feathered ensemble which somewhat reminded us of one of Deepika Padukone's looks from Cannes. Deepika wore a black feathered ensemble. Looks like Nysa wasn't feeling good. But we absolutely loved her look.

Watch the video of Nysa and Kajol here:

Kajol defends Nysa Devgn

Well, Nysa Devgn has been subjected to a lot of media attention and therefore, trolls as well. Nysa Devgn has been grabbing headlines of late for her looks and her photoshoots and her various public appearances. She is also snapped partying with her friends. Kajol, recently jumped to her daughters' defence when quizzed about Nysa being judged. Kajol said that Nysa is just 19 and is enjoying her life and that she will support her daughter in everything.