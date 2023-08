Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is a party animal. Though she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she often rules the headlines as pictures of her from vacations, parties, events, festivals go viral in no time. She is best friends with Orhan Awatramani. He is very active on social media and often, Nysa Devgn's pictures make it to the internet thanks to him. But the latest party pic of Nysa Devgn that has gone viral on the internet is courtesy of good friend Vedant Mahajan. Also Read - The Trial actress Kajol shares Nysa Devgn's quirky reaction to being told 'I hope you get a daughter like yourself'

It looks like the fun loving gang is in Mykonos and is doing what it does best - PARTY. Vedant Mahajan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account giving a glimpse of all the fun that they are having. In one of the pictures, we can see Nysa Devgn posing with Vedant Mahajan and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The young star kid looks stunning in red tube top whilst striking a stunning pose for the camera. Orry is dressed in a psychedelic shirt while Vedant Mahajan can be seen sporting comfy casuals. Apart from these three, the pictures also have Kanika Kapoor. The singer is pretty close to these star kids and there's a video in which she could be seen singing in a club at Mykonos. It seems the gang is in on Greek Island to celebrate Orry's birthday. On his Insta stories, there are pictures of cake and celebrations. The pictures will make you say 'Waah, Life Ho Toh Aisi'.

Check out Nysa Devgn, Vedant Mahajan, Orry and Kanika Kapoor's pictures and video below:

Is Nysa Devgn planning to make a Bollywood debut?

Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more have already made their acting debuts but what's Nysa Devgn's plan? Ajay Devgn once revealed that she isn't interested in acting. To Film Companion, he was quoted saying, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now."