Nysa Devgn is a party animal, and we have had enough of that; she is a 20-year-old who is living her life to the fullest, and you often admire and desire to have one. And now the latest party pictures of the superstar kid are going viral on the internet, all thanks to the new blue-eyed, big-in-tinsel twin who manages to be everyone's buddy, and it's Orhan Awatramani, lovingly called Orry. The star boy took to his Instagram and shared the collage of their party in a London nightclub, and boy, you cannot take your eyes off how stunning Nysa is looking.

Nysa wore a sexy top and gave all diva vibes as she was happily partying. Nysa is a star girl already, and fans cannot wait for her to make an entry in Bollywood soon. In fact, she has several fan pages on Instagram and has more than 1 million followers, but talking about her private Instagram account, she has only 800 followers as her account is private and only her friends can have access. Nysa is the most popular star kid and never shies away from being who she is. The girl often faces a lot of trolling due to partying and more, but she gives a damn.

Talking about her parents, and , they are extremely proud of their daughter Nysa and respect her choices. Her Bollywood debut is still a question mark as there has been no official announcement, but you never know when the girl will arrive in movies. Nysa Devgn is also equally involved in social work with her parents, and she often visits NGOs, and we have seen a glimpse of it too. There has been a huge buzz about Nysa joining Bollywood, but till now there has been no such thing happening. We wonder if the girl will choose the glamour world as her career.