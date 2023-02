Nysa Devgn was spotted recently outside a popular club where she was invited to attend a party with all the young generation namely , , and more. While Nysa who looked pretty in her little peach dress got brutally trolled and was alleged of being fully drunk. In the video, you can see Nysa coming out of the car and she stumbles a little bit which can happen due to her heels, but she faced judgements and was called drunk and more nasty names by the netizens. Also Read - Nysa Devgn parties hard with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orhan Awatramani and others; looks gorgeous in pink outfit [View Pics]

Watch the viral video of Nysa Devgn where she is brutally trolled and alleged of being fully drunk.

Well, this isn't the first time Nysa has been trolled by the netizens, last time she got trolled for visiting Siddhivinayak temple with mom and called names like Pooh bani Parvati. Nysa Devgn gets badly judged, and many netizens claim that she is always drunk and this time too her video of being unable to walk properly goes viral. Nysa looks extremely pretty and in the video, you can see how she is walking with all the panache.

Nysa is reportedly all set to make her Bollywood debut soon and her fans are eagerly waiting for the big announcement. Meanwhile, the star kid is enjoying the vibe of the city. Kajol and Ajay Devgn both have left the career choice on their beloved daughter and the day she will be tell them about her desire of being an actor, then the will start gearing up for her big Bollywood debut ever. Nysa is the mots popular star kids among all and we cannot wait her to shine on the big screen,.