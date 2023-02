Nysa Devgn is right now winning hearth s her pictures are going viral on the internet where she is seen spending her time with underprivileged kids in a village in Maharashtra. Looking beautiful in ethnic wear and a bindi, she is laying and how fans are calling he the most beautiful soul. Nysa is the most popular star kid and her pictures and videos often create a sensation online. And these latest pictures of her drive that she is very much loved in NGO jobs. Right now she is pursuing her studies in Singapore and there is a huge buzz about the girl making her Bollywood debut soon. But before she makes her sashing but she is already a star. Nysa is being hugely appreciated for these pictures with underprivileged kids and the fans are claiming that she will be a big star like her father someday. Also Read - Nysa Devgn bangs her head while getting out of the car; faces nasty comments by netizens [Watch video]

#AjayDevgn’s NY Foundations tied up with #PradeepLokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.#NysaDevgn took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and sports kits to the students. pic.twitter.com/2kpigHBSwO — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 20, 2023

I Think Nysa Will Become A Huge Star One Day. — Movie Buff (@BoxofficeH) February 20, 2023

Nysa looks ethereal beauty in this yellow simple but elegant yellow dress and her bindi is grabbing all the eyeballs. This picture shows her laughter and screams that she got it from mama . Nysa is the perfect mixture of her superstar parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn. And the fans cannot wait for the girl to shine onscreen just like them.

Nysa knows how to balance her life, while she loves to party with friends she is also involved with her father in his NGO work and this balancing act is being hugely appreciated by her fans.